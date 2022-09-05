Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,558 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

