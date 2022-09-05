Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

