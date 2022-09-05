Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.11 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

