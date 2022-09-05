Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $131.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

