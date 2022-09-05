Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

