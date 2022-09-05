Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,673,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

