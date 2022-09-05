Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $171.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

