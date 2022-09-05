Mesefa (SEFA) Achieves Market Cap of $5,168.24

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $5,168.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00837504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015568 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
