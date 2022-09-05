Metacoin (METAC) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Top Exchanges

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030553 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00041911 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083022 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.