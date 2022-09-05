Metadium (META) Reaches Market Cap of $64.48 Million

Metadium (META) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $64.48 million and $2.85 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

