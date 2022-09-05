Metal (MTL) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.12 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008408 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042226 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083280 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

