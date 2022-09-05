Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.52 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $51.52 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00015692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,130 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

