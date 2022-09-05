Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

MEI opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 902,737 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 148,985 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

