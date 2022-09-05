MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,357 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,237,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $58.28 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

