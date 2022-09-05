MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 63,054 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HPE opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.