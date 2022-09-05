MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.99 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.