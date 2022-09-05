MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BX opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

