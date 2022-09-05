MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSD opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $836,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.