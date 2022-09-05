MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

