MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,363 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Profile

Shares of ESS stock opened at $265.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.66.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.