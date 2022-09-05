MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

