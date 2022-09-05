MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.51 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

