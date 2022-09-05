MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 12,035 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 61.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 124.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $9,566,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.69 and its 200-day moving average is $310.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

