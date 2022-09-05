Metronome Achieves Market Cap of $16.86 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 1,877.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005983 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and $1,872.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015633 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,415,349 coins and its circulating supply is 14,270,775 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

