Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $992,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $430.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

