Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 14,422 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $163.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.60%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.