Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 22,885 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

