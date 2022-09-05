Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,945 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $344.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

