MIB Coin Market Cap Reaches $121,021.24 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $121,021.24 and $2,320.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 46.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,185,087 coins and its circulating supply is 172,883,159 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

