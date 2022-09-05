Microtuber Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Microtuber coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Microtuber has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $42,585.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.47 or 0.07998907 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00175218 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

