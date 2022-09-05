Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

