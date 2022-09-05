MiL.k (MLK) Price Down 2.3% This Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

