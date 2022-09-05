MileVerse (MVC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MileVerse has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.
MileVerse Coin Trading
