MileVerse (MVC) Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MileVerse has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.