Million (MM) Price Hits $2.80 on Exchanges

Million (MM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Million has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $26,970.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Million has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Million coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00014165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

MM is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Buying and Selling Million

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users."

