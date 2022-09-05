Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $439.20 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Mina has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $439.20 million and $9.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00837327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015611 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 664,386,015 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
