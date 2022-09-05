Minds 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,258.00 (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Minds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

About Minds

MINDS is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

