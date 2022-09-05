MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109.49 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $109.49 million and $1.83 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,094,197 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars.

