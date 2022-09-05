Mineral Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,814.00 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Mineral has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $101,814.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Mineral coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mineral Profile

Mineral (CRYPTO:MNR) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

