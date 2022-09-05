MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $365,609.63 and approximately $24,244.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sphynx Token (SPHYNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Star (SAFESTAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Portify (PFY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lucky Lion (LUCKY) traded 99.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KRYZA Network (KRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

