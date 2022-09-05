MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $141,470.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

