Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00212390 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.