Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115.20 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.29 or 0.00966836 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $115.20 million and approximately $24,324.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,909.44 or 1.00105857 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.