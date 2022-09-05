MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Reaches $40,761.14

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $40,761.14 and $186.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

