MobiFi Price Up 5% Over Last Week (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One MobiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MobiFi has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. MobiFi has a market capitalization of $139,802.80 and approximately $12,445.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MobiFi

MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

