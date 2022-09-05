Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna stock opened at $138.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

