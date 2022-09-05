Modex (MODEX) Price Hits $0.0951 on Exchanges

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Modex has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Modex has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $1.39 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Modex

MODEX is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

