Modex (MODEX) Price Hits $0.0951 on Exchanges

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Modex has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Modex has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $1.39 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004403 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132546 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.
About Modex
MODEX is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.
Modex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.