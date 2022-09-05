Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $42,759.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

