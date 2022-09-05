Mogul Productions (STARS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $2.79 million and $1.17 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00837174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015910 BTC.
Mogul Productions Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mogul Productions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mogul Productions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.