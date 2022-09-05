MonaCoin Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $30.47 million and $24,128.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.46 or 0.08040208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00181990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00304112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00795352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00618678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

