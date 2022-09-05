Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $7.43 Million

Monavale (MONA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Monavale has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $178,394.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $713.15 or 0.03538266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00307327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001182 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

